Award winning film-makers set to produce poi trilogy

The Documentary Poi Hopes and Dreams has taken out the award for Best Documentary of the Year at the Top Shorts Online Film Festival.

The documentary's producers Ngātapa Black and Lanita Ririnui created a web series that captures moments of life through a mother's thoughts and observations of her child using the poi.

Ngatapa Black says, “I'm amazed because they recognized our work. Everyone had a unique story. Poi ties people like mothers and daughters together. Then you'll see the beauty of our women who shine in this doco.”

The company Through the Fire won the Annual Film Festival for Poi Hopes and Dreams in the world's leading online film festival Top Shorts., which is judged by a team that selects the best films this year.

“We were so surprised because we're already committed to other projects and this award makes us reflect on our mahi.”

Poi Hopes and Dreams followed 10 different women from around Aotearoa.

“You'll see a mother who’s pregnant. Her hopes and aspirations are somewhat different. Then you'll see a young woman and her daughter. It was hard to pick the best story.”

Through The Fire are currently in pre-production on their new series Poipoia which is the trilogy in Te Reo Māori and shot in 360.