Award-winning actress Rachel House receives NZ Order of Merit

Award winning actress Rachel House has featured in many of New Zealand's top movies.

Her services to performing arts were celebrated as she was honoured with a New Zealand Order of Merit.

A woman with many talents, a woman who also brings the country to laughter.

“I'm feeling really positive. I was talking to the fabulous Moe Milne - she was also honoured at the Auckland ceremony. We were just talking about how cool it was to represent, and that visibility for wāhine Māori,” says House.

She says “Any of Taika’s films I’ve really enjoyed all of those characters, he creates really great stroppy wahine which I really love playing.”

House has been involved in the arts for over 25 years. She’s acted in movies such as Whale Rider, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and her epic performance as the voice of Gramma Tala in Moana.

“Today I'm thinking a lot about my mum who isn't able to make it here today because she’s also received a QSM,” says House, “Which is really cool and she inspired me to get into the arts when I was really just a kid.”

She says, “There are some exciting projects on the horizon and in time all will be revealed.”