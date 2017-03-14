AUT helps 12 schools get to the Polyfest stage

Auckland University of Technology has given $1,000 in sponsorship to twelve schools competing at the ASB Polyfest this week.

These schools include; Alfriston College, Aorere College, Botany Downs Secondary School, De La Salle College, James Cook High School, Mangere College, Manurewa High School, Otahuhu College, Papakura High School, Papatoetoe High School, Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate and Tangaroa College.

Director of Future Students at AUT Jayne Mayerhofler says, “We appreciate that a huge amount of preparation goes into their performances, which goes hand in hand with a huge amount of pride in their school, culture and community.

The costs associated with performing can be challenging for schools. We hope that this sponsorship will relieve some of the pressure for these groups and their supporters, so they can concentrate on fine-tuning their performances for the stage.”

The support comes as part of the new South Campus School Partnership, which formalises AUT's outgoing engagement with local schools - from professional development

AUT has also sponsored the Cook Islands Stage at Polyfest for the third-year running.

The university’s stand, located nearby, has a distinct Kuki Ariani flavour – delivering a Pacific experience with a modern twist.

An exhibition of work from Pacific thought leaders and students at AUT, includes a tapa cloth interwoven with augmented reality. Fashioned by Master of Creative Technologies student, Stacy Brett, South Side Pride focuses on creating a new narrative for the South Auckland community through interactive storytelling.