Australian Govt expected to pass same-sex marriage bill

Australia will become the 23rd country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage should they pass the Marriage Amendment Bill today or in coming days.

The bill has been well-debated by the Australian Government's Members of Parliament, and a final vote is imminent.

A nationwide survey took place last month for Australians to vote on whether they wanted same-sex marriage, 16 million Australian voters were eligible to vote, 79.5% or 12.7 million participated.

61.6% voted "yes" in a postal survey.

Māori Television's Kawekōrero Reporters show spoke to Māori living in Australia on the push for the Same-sex Marriage Bill, watch their clip here:

New Zealand legalised same-sex marriage four years ago, at the time, New Zealand was the 13th country in the world to do so.

Labour MP Louisa Wall's bill had its third reading and the public gallery was overflowing with people who'd waited a long time for this bill, watch these highlights from 2013 here: