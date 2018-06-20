Auckland's last marae-less iwi almost over the line

Te Kawerau a Maki is a step closer to building a turangawaewae on their whenua in Bethells Rd after Auckland Council had a change of heart.

Iwi spokesperson Te Warena Taua says, “We've been waiting for the return of our land so we're really happy that the majority of councilors agreed. However, only one councilor voted against.”

This 2.6-hectare block is where the marae will stand. However, it's still currently managed by the Department of Conservation. Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage is waiting for a formal application to revoke the Reserve Act for the land.

Sage says, “I certainly support the aspirations of Te Kawerau a Maki for a marae. They're the only Auckland iwi that doesn't have a marae. I'm really pleased that they are now working with Auckland Council because the proposal was put on hold when the council was formed. I can't comment until we've seen a formal application to change the reserve status and Te Papa Atawhai has provided advice.”

Te Kawerau a Maki has never had a turangawaewae and their aspiration go back to the 90s.

Executive Manager for Te Kawerau a Maki Edward Ashby says, “The idea of getting a marae went back to 1992. The land was finally purchased about a decade ago but it didn't come back into our own to build the whare on it.”

Now the Auckland Council's finance and performance committee are on the same page as the iwi and agreed to dispose of the tribal land as it was near their ancestral village at Waiti.

“The sad reality is our elders aren't here anymore regarding us moving forward”, Mr. Taua says.

While there are still a few hurdles to go through its hoped the marae will be built in 5 years.