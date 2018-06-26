Aucklanders invited to the city's first ever Māori Film Week

Auckland's first Māori Film Week is set to launch this Saturday, featuring the best films from the Wairoa Māori Film Festival.

He Wiki Kiriata Māori comes following a demand for the award-winning films to be played in bigger cities, says Wairoa Māori Film Festival director Leo Koziol.

“Every year we’ve had people ask if some of the amazing films we screen in Wairoa can play in bigger cities and this year we’ve responded with the launch of Māori Film Week in Auckland,” he says.

“There will be an array of films by award-winning Māori and Pasifika filmmakers this year, with a retrospective of film works by Ainsley Gardiner, Renae Maihi and Sima Urale, who all took away major awards in Wairoa this year.”

Waru. Source: Kia ora TV

Popular films which will feature in the festival include Waru and The Breaker Upperers.

The board of the Wairoa Māori Film Festival honoured Waru for its advancement of filmmaking by indigenous filmmakers and women filmmakers. They also applauded the women for not shying from a controversial topic – the abuse and victimisation of children in our society.

Short films O Tamaiti, Still Life and Coffee and Allah by Urale will also feature.

He Wiki Kiriata Māori will take place from June 30 to July 8. The full programme is available here.

The Breaker Upperers. Source: Kia ora TV

Brief programme: