Auckland schools go head-to-head in Ngā Manu Kōrero comp

South-East Auckland schools regional Manu Kōrero competition is taking place today in Māngere.

Some of the topics students will be presenting today include:

The best project I will ever work on is me.

Strong values are just as important as academic achievement.

Mana – To inherit or earn?

The purpose of education is to create possibilities …

Mobilise te reo …

Guidelines to raising a digital native.

Trust ME with OUR future.

The goals and dreams I have to ensure a perfect life …

I am going to make an “APP”.

10 ways to teach me.



The top four students for each section will compete at the National Manu Kōrero Competition being held at Houhoupiko, Gisborne in September.