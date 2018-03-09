Auckland school lock-down ends after shooting

Paerata School, a primary school in Pukekohe, Auckland was in lockdown this afternoon after a man was shot in the leg.

Senior Sergeant John Yearbury says the incident happened in Hogan Street, Pukekohe, just after 12.40pm.

Police say the man was transported to hospital where his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

"A male is currently in custody and is assisting police with our enquiries," says police.

At 3pm police announced that the school was no longer in lockdown and there was no longer a threat to the public.

The school is located just over 4km from where the incident reportedly took place.