Auckland rangatahi benefit from employment hubs

Construction in the Auckland CBD has benefited more than 500 rangatahi in the past year.

The development follows the establishment of two Auckland employment hubs that have helped youth find jobs in the city.

They are the Auckland CBD Jobs and Skills Hub and the Southern Initiative.

“There is outstanding work going on in the Hub in response to employment demands in the construction industry,” says Mr Jackson.

150 people were placed into employment with almost 70 per cent of them of Māori and Pacific descent.

Minister of Employment Willie Jackson says he's pleased with the results.

“It’s been pleasing to hear that the Hub is focused on ensuring that we have those workers in place to support the city’s growth and development projects," says Jackson, “It’s also encouraging to see a programme like The Southern Initiative making significant contributions to the community of South Auckland."

But he'd still like to address the levels on unemployment for more people living in South Auckland.

“South Auckland is rich in job and investment opportunities, but our people here still experience high levels of unemployment, underemployment and low wages. This is something that I’d like to see addressed as the Minister of Employment,” says Jackson.