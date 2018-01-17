Auckland Police discover secret drug lab

Search warrants were conducted at two Auckland properties today, one in Mt Roskill and one in Albany.

Police have arrested two people as a result of these searches following the discovery of a secret lab.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Sami from Avondale Police, says, “This was a complex lab in operation that was used for the purpose of manufacturing Methamphetamine, which as we know causes significant harm in our community.”

He also wants to reassure the community that Police will continue to hunt down those drug dealers responsible for the continuous supply of the harmful drug and hold them accountable.

A 35-year-old male from Albany and a 26-year-old male from Mt Roskill have both been charged with many offences pertaining to the manufacturing, possession, and supply of Methamphetamine.

Both men are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.