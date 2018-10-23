Auckland, Northland hospital buildings dubbed 'not-fit-for-purpose'

A report has found that some Auckland and Northland hospital facilities are not fit for purpose and are dated.

The recently-released Northern Region Long-Term Investment Plan report shows some building facilities are rated as being in 'very poor' condition.

This includes buildings at Whangarei Hospital, North Shore Hospital, Starship and Middlemore.

To meet the growth in demand, district health boards are calling for the government to invest in better hospital infrastructure.

This comes days after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had announced a funding boost for Whangarei Hospital and Auckland's North Shore Hospital.

$224mil to be invested into North Shore & Whangarei Hospitals - Rereātea, Friday 19 October

The investment will see a $224mil boost to the two hospitals, with 120 additional surgery beds and four operating theatres for North Shore and a new endoscopy and cardiac care facilities for Whangarei Hospital.