Auckland Māori to have say on housing

Māori in Tāmaki Makaurau have the opportunity to help shape the future of housing development at the upcoming Auckland Māori Housing Summit.

Housing Minister Phil Twyford and Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta have been invited to respond to two critical issues.

The first is how Māori can participate in the government's KiwiBuild programme and the Auckland Housing Programme.

The second focus is supporting the development of strong, enduring relationships between the new government and Māori throughout the Auckland region.

Representatives of Mana Whenua, Mātāwaka and some housing sector organisations are expected to attend the summit.