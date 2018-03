Twelve of Auckland's top business leaders will prepare a meal for 150 special Auckland City Mission guests.

The new initiative, Auckland City Mission Cook-Off, will provide for rough sleepers, homeless people who have recently been housed and families who receive emergency food assistance from the Mission.

Three famous chefs will also lend a hand and will prepare the menus so that those present are treated with flavorsome kai. Mania Clark will have more tonight on Te Kāea.