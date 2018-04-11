Auckland insurance claims soar after storm

Hurricane force gusts and heavy rain in Auckland overnight have kept insurance companies busy today.

AA Insurance says they have received over a week’s work of claims in just one evening.

AA Customer Relations Manager Amelia Macandrew says the company “has seen a large increase in calls to lodge home and motor claims related to storm damage, which is far more than we’d expect in a typical week.

“We won’t know the extent of the damage or the cost until our customers are able to make a full assessment of their property, but we expect the number of claims to rise over the coming days”.

Macandrew from AA says safety should be the priority for people affected by the weather, so there’s no rush to make a claim.

“In the meantime, we want to hear from those who need urgent assistance, including repairs to keep their homes watertight and warm,” she says.

Meanwhile, State Insurance says they are also receiving high call numbers and are advising those who need to make a claim to take photos of any damage.