Auckland Homeless Count released today

The initial findings of Auckland's Homeless Count are being released this afternoon.

Ira Mata, Ira Tangata is the first Auckland region-wide count of people living without shelter or in temporary accommodation and was taken on the night of Monday September 17.

Auckland mayor Phill Goff says the goal of the count is to end homelessness, "not just manage it".

"To do that we need robust data informing policy and services," he says, “This count will significantly improve our understanding of the shape and scale of homelessness in Auckland.”

When used alongside other data sources and research, the findings will provide council, government and NGOs with a better understanding of the size and nature of homelessness in Tāmaki Makaurau to assist in informing policy and planning to end homelessness.

The survey covered the region from Wellsford in the north to Waiuku in the south, Piha in the west and the Hunua Ranges in the east.

"There is little data on the size and nature of chronic homelessness across Auckland, which is why Auckland's homeless count is so critical," says Goff.

A full report with the findings will be available in December.

Our reporter Leah Te Whata will have more on this tonight on Te Kāea.