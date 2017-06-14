Auckland glows bright at night for Matariki

The Sky Tower has turned gold and many of the city's landmarks have changed colour to celebrate the season of Matariki, the Māori New Year.

The colours are reminiscent of the breaking dawn, which is when you can see Matariki at this time of the year.

On Saturday at the Matariki Festival's official launch, the Sky Tower lit up with a golden glow and will remain alight until the Te Korakora on Federal festival on June 22.

Other significant landmarks like the Auckland Museum and Te Ara I Whiti cycleway are shining in honour of Matariki.

The eastern sea wall of the Viaduct is casting a mesmerising golden glow across the harbour as well.

Councillor Cathy Casey, Community Development and Safety Committee Chair says, "This year, thanks to the huge support from local businesses and organisations getting in behind the Matariki Festival, we’re able to bring this beautiful sunrise colour to life throughout the city and start the festival on a bright note.

"The colour is significant because at this time of year the Matariki constellation rises in the north east near the same point on the horizon as the sun."

The annual Matariki light trail, Te Ara Rama, is also returning to Glen Innes for the first week of July. Thousands of fairy lights will transform Maybury Reserve into a magical landscape featuring food, entertainment and a fireworks display finale.

A special light show is illuminating the Auckland Town Hall with images from host iwi artists Star, Aroha and Ra Gossage.

The Ngāti Manuhiri descendants tell their story which stretches across past, present and future as a tribute to their iwi and their late father, Peter Gossage. Whetū Marama is running each evening from 7pm until this Friday.