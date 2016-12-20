Auckland Dentist to provide $25,000 of free care

A West Auckland dentist is aiming to get more patients in his chair, for his clinics annual free dental care day this week. It's the sixth year that DentalCare West has been helping those in need and giving thanks to the community for its year-round support.

Those in need of a pull, drill or fill could get it free of charge this Friday at this dental clinic.

Dental assistant Te Rangiaorere Paki, “People have come from as far as Taupō, Hamilton, and even the East Coast.”

The no-cost dental day is in its sixth year. Anyone is eligible and it's a first in first served basis. Dentists will be hard at work from 8 am to 1 pm in the afternoon.

Dentist Dr Scott Waghorn says, “Majority are homeless or very low-income people and people who don't feel as though they can even access Work and Income and other methods of seeking lower-cost dental care. They’ve sort of slipped below the radar and they come to our free day."

Last year, Dr Waghorn and his team helped more than 70 people in the five-hour service time. This year he expects more than 100 people to make it to the dental chair.

"Roughly 75 of those will be extractions and 25 of those will be fillings and often we say only one extraction or filling per person but often there will be a couple of teeth there that need to be taken care of so we just sort them all out while we're here," says Dr Waghorn.

In previous years for those who missed out, Dr Waghorn has offered patients a free x-ray and consultation in the New Year. He encourages all to come along.