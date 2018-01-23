Auckland Council introduces glamping

Photo source: The Urban List

Auckland Council has introduced a new hassle-free glamping option at the Ōrewa Beach Top 10 Holiday Park, Martins Bay Holiday Park, and Wenderholm Regional Park.

Councillor Penny Hulse, chair of Auckland Council’s Environment and Community Committee, says, “Glamping is a first for Auckland Council and adds to council’s portfolio of more than 100-holiday places across the region.”

She says it’s great and ideal for those campers who want a stress-free outdoors holiday experience where all they need is food and clothing essentials.

“It’s great because it takes away the pressure of having to purchase and transport all the equipment needed to go camping. You essentially just need to bring your food and clothing. It’s ideal for first-time campers and people wanting to enjoy some of Auckland’s most beautiful locations.”

Auckland Council launched these glamping options this summer with the hope that more people will utilise the parks.

Auckland Council Community Facilities General Manager Rod Sheridan says, “Depending on how good the weather is in the coming months, the accommodation will be available until the end of April 2018 with the vision of bringing it back over the following summer.”

The glamping tents come furnished with a queen size bed plus single beds if required to accommodate up to two more, linen, table, chairs, kitchenette, BBQ, cooking utensils, nearby toilet facilities and fresh water supply.

Ōrewa and Martins Bay are both located on the beach, while Wenderholm offers a more back-to-basics experience and is located on the edge of the estuary.

Each tent caters for up to four people, with pricing dependent on location and number of guests.

Booking information:

• Two glamping tents available for bookings at Ōrewa Beach Top 10 Holiday Park on 0800 673 921 or obhpark@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz

• Two glamping tents available for bookings at Wenderholm Regional Park on 09 366 2000 option 1

• One glamping tent available at Martins Bay Holiday Park, for bookings contact 0800 624 7275 or mbhpark@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz