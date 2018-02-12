Auckland Council crack down on illegal dumping

Aucklanders are sick and tired of illegal dumping so the Auckland Council is spending $200,000 to start a new initiative to tackle the problem.

As part of the initiative, a new 0800 hotline has been made for members of the public to report dumpers.

The council is hiring more enforcement staff, doubling the number of surveillance cameras in hotspot areas and speeding up the process to clean up dumped material in public areas.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is calling for people to report illegal dumping and help the council with any evidence that may lead to prosecutions.

“We have made it easier for people to report illegal dumping by setting up 0800 NODUMP – a dedicated phone line to simplify the reporting process, says the mayor.

“I’m calling on our communities not to accept the irresponsible actions of a few individuals and cowboy commercial outfits, and to report illegal dumping."

The mayor says over the summer holidays the issue of illegal dumping has grown, causing people to want action.

“Illegal roadside rubbish dumping has blighted our city, harmed our environment and burdened ratepayers with the costs of clean-up. I’m sick and tired of it, Aucklanders are sick and tired of it and I’m calling on members of the public to help us tackle the problem.