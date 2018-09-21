Auckland City Mission's new development underway

Auckland City Mission is moving temporarily today as their premises undergo a transformation with a total project cost of $90mil.

The funding, drawn in part from money recovered under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, will help build two floors of the new development, which will be named Mission HomeGround.

Auckland City Mission CEO Chirs Farrelly announced the move today, saying Mission HomeGround will transform the mission's capacity to assist vulnerable and desperate Aucklanders as demand for their services continues to grow.

In June this year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the move, which will increase the number of beds available for drug and alcohol detoxification by 50 percent.

“We know that dedicated detoxification and treatment programmes make a significant difference. Demand for these services is high and too often people are waiting too long to get the help they need."

There are currently only 20 funded detox beds in the Auckland region. The new development will house 30 studio units with 15 medical detox beds and 15 social detox beds.

Health Minister David Clark says the detoxification services currently provided by the Auckland City Mission are of a high quality.

“They have outstanding GPs, nurse practitioners and social workers with specialist qualifications in alcohol and drug counselling, mental health, Te Ao Māori, elder care and violence and trauma.

“These new facilities will make a good service even better by creating an environment that supports recovery and well-being. It will feature a visitor area, access to outdoor space and a gym. Several of the units will also be designed for people with physical disabilities,” says Clark.

Mission HomeGround will provide;

Auckland’s largest detox facility.

80 apartments.

Health centre servicing 3000 clients per year, including dentistry and increased mental health support services.

Homeless Community Centre offering nutritious food options cooked in an onsite commercial kitchen, providing opportunities for structured engagement.

Activity spaces.

Community Facilities for inner city dwellers.

Social enterprise opportunities.

Improved spaces for assessments and services such as WINZ.

Onsite foodbank.

Mission HomeGround funding;

$90 million Total Project Cost – at this point $72 million has been raised, committed or pledged.

Auckland City Mission has raised $27 million so far.

Government has contributed $34.7 million - $18mill to the capital build and $16.7 to the upgrade of the detox facilities.

A cornerstone gift of $10 million was received from Foundation North.

Auckland City Mission is actively fundraising to raise the remaining $18 million.

For more on this story watch Te Kāea on Māori Television tonight.