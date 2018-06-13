Auckland City Mission receives boost from criminal proceeds

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today announced a funding increase for the Auckland City Mission which will see $16.7 million allocated to build two floors of the mission’s new HomeGround development.

The move will increase the number of beds available for drug and alcohol detoxification by 50 percent.

The funding will be drawn from money recovered under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

“A huge number of Kiwi families will have experienced the terrible harm and distress that come from alcohol or drug dependency. As a community we need to do more to support people that are living with addiction,” says Ardern.

“We know that dedicated detoxification and treatment programmes make a significant difference. Demand for these services is high and too often people are waiting too long to get the help they need.

Currently there are only 20 funded detox beds in the Auckland region. The new development will house 30 studio units with 15 medical detox beds and 15 social detox beds.

Health Minister Dr David Clark said the detoxification services currently provided by the Auckland City Mission are of a high quality.

“They have outstanding GPs, nurse practitioners and social workers with specialist qualifications in alcohol and drug counselling, mental health, Te Ao Māori, elder care and violence and trauma.

“These new facilities will make a good service even better by creating an environment that supports recovery and well-being. It will feature a visitor area, access to outdoor space and a gym. Several of the units will also be designed for people with physical disabilities,” says Clark.

“This development will help turn lives around. I can’t think of a better use of the funds recovered from the proceeds of crime than that,” says Ardern.