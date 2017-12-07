Auckland City Mission in need of $1.3 mill to provide for whānau

The Auckland City Mission needs to raise $1.3 million dollars this Christmas to provide food parcels and medical care to Aucklanders in need.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, around 4,000 people will line up outside the Mission's Drop-in Centre on Hobson Street.

City Missioner Chris Farrelly says most visitors are women raising their children alone.

The Mission is expecting to give to 150 families each day over the next three weeks.

Items on offer include food parcels, a Christmas gift for each child and access to a Work and Income special needs grant.