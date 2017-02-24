Athletic kaihaka inspire Matatini crowds

Te Matatini has been pegged as the Māori Olympics taking months of dedication, exercise and diet to handle the demands of performing kapa haka at the top level and can show exceptional displays of athleticism.

"There is only one avenue to enables us to remain healthy and that is to get rid of all that processed food, no sugar, no starchy food rather opting for a traditional diet that our ancestors used to eat," says Hemi Taitin tutor for Te Taha Tū.

"I think it was around 2011 when we started to see a major shift, there were a lot of groups that were in shape and were very agile in their movements so we see that the fitter you are the better you are able to perform," says Tiare Tawera chief executive of Tawera Fitness.

It takes months of training to be 'haka ready' and execute the vigorous 30 minute performance.

"Since last year we have been giving it our all, for the last six months we have been preparing for this day. Every Monday and Wednesday you would find us at the gym training," explains Piata Waitai female leader of Gisborne group Tū Te Manawa Maurea.

Then last night two time Te Matatini champions Te Mātārae I Orehu from Te Arawa took it to a whole new level.

"Most important is the overall well being, not the outside beauty. It's the ability to perform well from start to finish," says Te Mātārae I Orehu tutor and group leader Wetini Mītai-Ngatai.

Many of the performances will leave a positive impression that will inspire many to improve their own health and fitness.