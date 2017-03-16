ASB Polyfest Māori Stage - Division 3 Results

Here are the full results ASB Polyfest Māori Stage for Division 3.
OVERALL WINNERS
- Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
- James Cook HS – Te Puutake
- Kaipara College
AGGREGATE
Te Mita o Te Reo
- Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
- Epsom Girls Grammar School
- Kaipara College
Entrance - Whakaeke
- Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
- James Cook HS – Te Puutake
- Kaipara College
Traditional Chant - Mōteatea
- Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
- James Cook HS – Te Puutake
- Edgewater College
Action Song - Waiata-ā-ringa
- Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
- James Cook HS – Te Puutake
- Auckland Boys Grammar School
Poi
- Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
- James Cook HS – Te Puutake
- Kaipara College
Mau Rākau (Tane)
- Auckland Boys Grammar School
- Sacred Heart College
Haka
- Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
- Auckland Boys Grammar School
- Kaipara College
Haka Taparahi
- Epsom Girls Grammar School
- McAuley High School
- St Cuthberts College
Exit - Whakawātea
- Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
- Auckland Boys Grammar School
- James Cook HS – Te Puutake
NON-AGGREGATE
Choral – Tira
- Auckland Boys Grammar School
- James Cook HS – Te Puutake and Kaipara College
Female Leader - Kaitātaki Wahine
- Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu and James Cook HS – Te Puutake
- Kaipara College
Male Leader - Kaitātaki Wahine
- Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu and Auckland Boys Grammar Schoo
- James Cook HS – Te Puutake
Female Uniform - Kākahu Wahine
- James Cook HS – Te Puutake Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
- Kaipara College
Male Uniform - Kākahu Tane
- Auckland Boys Grammar School
- Edgewater College
- Sacred Heart College
Co-Ed Mau Rākau
- Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
- Kaipara College
- Alfriston College and Pukekohe High School
Most Improved
Waitakere College
Ngākaunui ki te kaupapa
Kaipara College