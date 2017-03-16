ASB Polyfest Māori Stage - Division 3 Results

Here are the full results ASB Polyfest Māori Stage for Division 3.

OVERALL WINNERS

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu James Cook HS – Te Puutake Kaipara College

AGGREGATE

Te Mita o Te Reo

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu Epsom Girls Grammar School Kaipara College

Entrance - Whakaeke

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu James Cook HS – Te Puutake Kaipara College

Traditional Chant - Mōteatea

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu James Cook HS – Te Puutake Edgewater College

Action Song - Waiata-ā-ringa

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu James Cook HS – Te Puutake Auckland Boys Grammar School

Poi

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu James Cook HS – Te Puutake Kaipara College

Mau Rākau (Tane)

Auckland Boys Grammar School Sacred Heart College

Haka

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu Auckland Boys Grammar School Kaipara College

Haka Taparahi

Epsom Girls Grammar School McAuley High School St Cuthberts College

Exit - Whakawātea

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu Auckland Boys Grammar School James Cook HS – Te Puutake

NON-AGGREGATE

Choral – Tira

Auckland Boys Grammar School James Cook HS – Te Puutake and Kaipara College

Female Leader - Kaitātaki Wahine

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu and James Cook HS – Te Puutake Kaipara College

Male Leader - Kaitātaki Wahine

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu and Auckland Boys Grammar Schoo James Cook HS – Te Puutake

Female Uniform - Kākahu Wahine

James Cook HS – Te Puutake Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu Kaipara College

Male Uniform - Kākahu Tane

Auckland Boys Grammar School Edgewater College Sacred Heart College

Co-Ed Mau Rākau

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu Kaipara College Alfriston College and Pukekohe High School

Most Improved

Waitakere College

Ngākaunui ki te kaupapa

Kaipara College