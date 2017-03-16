Topic: Kapa Haka

ASB Polyfest Māori Stage - Division 3 Results

By Aroha Mane
Here are the full results ASB Polyfest Māori Stage for Division 3. 

OVERALL WINNERS

  1. Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
  2. James Cook HS – Te Puutake
  3. Kaipara College

AGGREGATE

Te Mita o Te Reo

  1. Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
  2. Epsom Girls Grammar School
  3. Kaipara College

Entrance - Whakaeke

  1. Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
  2. James Cook HS – Te Puutake
  3. Kaipara College

Traditional Chant - Mōteatea

  1. Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
  2. James Cook HS – Te Puutake
  3. Edgewater College

Action Song - Waiata-ā-ringa

  1. Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
  2. James Cook HS – Te Puutake
  3. Auckland Boys Grammar School

Poi

  1. Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
  2. James Cook HS – Te Puutake
  3. Kaipara College

Mau Rākau (Tane)

  1. Auckland Boys Grammar School
  2. Sacred Heart College

Haka

  1. Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
  2. Auckland Boys Grammar School
  3. Kaipara College

Haka Taparahi

  1. Epsom Girls Grammar School
  2. McAuley High School
  3. St Cuthberts College

Exit - Whakawātea

  1. Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
  2. Auckland Boys Grammar School
  3. James Cook HS – Te Puutake

NON-AGGREGATE

Choral – Tira

  1. Auckland Boys Grammar School
  2. James Cook HS – Te Puutake and Kaipara College

Female Leader - Kaitātaki Wahine

  1. Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu and James Cook HS – Te Puutake
  2. Kaipara College

Male Leader - Kaitātaki Wahine

  1. Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu and Auckland Boys Grammar Schoo
  2. James Cook HS – Te Puutake

Female Uniform - Kākahu Wahine

  1. James Cook HS – Te Puutake Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
  2. Kaipara College

Male Uniform - Kākahu Tane

  1. Auckland Boys Grammar School
  2. Edgewater College
  3. Sacred Heart College

Co-Ed Mau Rākau

  1. Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Ngā Puna o Rehu
  2. Kaipara College
  3. Alfriston College and Pukekohe High School

Most Improved

Waitakere College

Ngākaunui ki te kaupapa

Kaipara College

