Artist Mr G connecting whenua to tūpuna

Mutli media artist Graham Hoete also known as Mr G has taken his style of art from the streets to the cliff side.

The artist whose popularity soared after creating the memorial Prince picture in Australia and America and the Steven Adams portrait in the United States, has released a ‘Sneek Peek’ of his latest artwork on a cliff side in Parawera close to Te Awamutu.

The image is a striking representation of a respected Ngāti Raukawa tupuna and is the 5th and most challenging special artwork so far in a series of portraits Hoete is creating as part of his Book Project – Mr G New Zealand 100 portraits.

The project that will see the esteemed artist paint 100 images throughout the country in remote, picturesque locations where art enthusiast will need to seek the portraits out like a treasure hunt says Mr Hoete.

Mr Hoete was working on a project in Papamoa in the Bay of Plenty when Brian Stevenson a farmer from Parawera suggested that he (Hoete) paint an image on a cliff on his property. It was important that local iwi supported the project so after travelling to the farm to view the potential locations, Ngāti Raukawa iwi leader Paraone Gloyne conducted a karakia with iwi members and the family of Mr Stevenson.

Hoete told Te Kāea, he wants to connect whenua to tūpuna, he wouldn’t paint images of others such as Elvis on a cliff for example as it doesn’t hold the same meaning. Māori have a unique connection to the land and that is something he wants to highlight through these pieces.

Hoete is hoping to have the artwork finished within the next few months.

You can view video and more pictures of the artwork here

Picture supplied by Mr Graham Hoete