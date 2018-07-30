Artist Jacob Scott behind Hawke's Bay Airport expansion design

Hawke's Bay Airport is currently undergoing its biggest expansion since 2003 and the new design has a distinctly Ngāti Kahungunu flavour, with well-known artist Jacob Scott developing the design concept of one of the biggest art projects in the Bay.

"The project has turned into something as big as Ben Hur for us. The engineering, if you multiply everything by 10, it has to be that strong. It's big steel, big strong stuff that has to stand earthquakes and wind, all that kind of stuff. It's a new world of that," says Scott.

He, along with fellow artist Ricks Terstappen, are making miniature Māori meeting houses by hand from steel.

"The plan is that every marae from Mahia to the Wairarapa and whole of Hawke's Bay- I think it's about 140 marae- so they'll be represented with their own name on the pou and the little marae along the walkways of the new roundabout," says Terstappen.

They are also creating 150 metal kuaka- a bird that lives in the Ahuriri Estuary and flies non-stop to Alaska 7000km away before returning again.

"There are a whole lot of metaphors with that, with how society can work and relationships and why they go all the way there and come all the way back here- it's somewhere special in the world for that to happen," says Scott.

The project encompasses adjacent land from the airport and includes major sculptures along SH2.