Art exhibition explores barriers to Māori learning

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

‘Barriers to Māori ways of learning’ is the theme of a new art exhibition named Ārai at Wintec’s RAMP Gallery in Hamilton.

The exhibition features the artwork of wāhine Margaret Aull (Tuwharetoa, Te Rarawa, Fiji), Zena Elliott (Ngāti Awa) and Aimee Ratana (Tūhoe) who graduated with Media Arts degrees from the Waikato Polytechnic 10 years ago.

Ārai explores the artists' personal experiences as Māori studying in a westernised education system and the institutional frameworks that can become barriers to Māori ways of learning.

The exhibition is free to the public and is open now until 5 April at RAMP Gallery on Collingwood St in Hamilton.

