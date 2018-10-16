Arrests made in relation to Mongrel Mob murder

Two senior Black power members have been arrested in relation to the murder of Mongrel Mob patch member Kevin Ratana.

Ratana was gunned down at his home in Whanganui on August 21.

A 38-year-old man appeared in the Whanganui District Court and a 31-year-old man appeared in the Lower Hutt District Court today in relation to the death and Police say more arrests are expected.

Twelve men are already facing a range of charges including belonging to an organised criminal group and threatening to kill.

