Arrests after kidnapping, car chase ordeal in Auckland

Police have arrested and charged five people following an overnight incident where two women were kidnapped and taken on a police chase.

The ordeal started on Bowen Avenue in Central Auckland yesterday evening when the victims confronted five offenders allegedly attempting to break into their car.

The pair were assaulted and then forced to comply with orders and made to accompany the offenders while they allegedly looked for a vehicle to steal.

They were then forced into the boot of a stolen vehicle and driven to South Auckland.

Unaware of the earlier kidnapping or the vehicle having been stolen, a Counties Manukau Police unit observed the vehicle travelling in convoy with another car and attempted to stop them.

Both vehicles failed to stop.

The stolen car continued onto the Southern Motorway and then exited at Ramarama and drove off the side of a bridge, going down an approximately five metre bank.

The two victims were retrieved from the boot of the vehicle with moderate injuries and were taken to Middlemore Hospital for treatment.

Three offenders were arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

A police helicopter located the second vehicle, now known to be stolen, at a Manurewa address and another two people were arrested.

The five individuals have been charged with the following:

20 year old female charged with kidnapping x 2, aggravated robbery x 2, unlawful interference of motor vehicle, and unlawful taking a motor vehicle x 2.

15 year old male charged with kidnapping x 2, aggravated robbery x 2, unlawful interference of motor vehicle, unlawful taking a motor vehicle x 2, and dangerous driving causing injury x 2

15 year old male charged with, kidnapping x 2, aggravated robbery x 2, unlawful interference of motor vehicle, and unlawful taking a motor vehicle x 2.

14 year old Female charged with kidnapping x 2, aggravated robbery x 2, unlawful interference of motor vehicle, and unlawful taking a motor vehicle x 2.

13 year old female will be referred to Youth Aid.

They will be appearing in the Auckland Youth Court on Saturday 5 May 2018.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says the incident constitutes very seriously offending and police are focused on ensuring the victims and their families get the support they need following this traumatic incident.