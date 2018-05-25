Arrest in Onehunga train station mugging

Police have praised the community for their assistance in tracking down a suspect in the assault of a Colombian man in Onehunga on Saturday 19 May.

17-year-old Auckland man was arrested in relation to the violent assault at the Onehunga train station.

The offender allegedly assaulted the victim who was sitting down waiting for his train before robbing him of his wallet, phone and belt bag.

The victim received serious head injuries in the assault.

Police were able to locate the offender and he was arrested without incident yesterday evening.

Police have also identified two other people who are helping us with our enquiries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong thanked the Onehunga community for their support.

“This arrest is a good example of what can be achieved with assistance from the public. This was a traumatic event for our victim and we would like to thank the community, as the information provided to us in this situation helped hold to account the person responsible for a serious assault”.

Police also received numerous offers of support for the victim from the local South American community too.

A 17-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court today.