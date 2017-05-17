Arrest made in Te Kaha homicide investigation

A man has been arrested in Wairoa for a homicide investigation into a 2016 road crash in Te Kaha.

Bay of Plenty Field Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Lew Warner said, "A man has been arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder, in relation to the death of Don Henry Turei Junior."

He said that Mr Turei was killed in a crash on State Highway 35, opposite Raukokore Marae, near Te Kaha, on November 26, 2016.

Police had upgraded the investigation to a homicide investigation in the days following the crash.

The arrest was made yesterday afternoon, a 33-year-old Te Kaha man in Wairoa is expected to appear in Gisborne District Court today.

Police are continuing their enquiries into the homicide.