Arrest made in connection with abduction of woman in Auckland

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the abduction and attack on a woman in Eden Terrace, Auckland on Monday afternoon.

Police found the man who then spent the night in custody at the Auckland Central Police station.

He has been charged with aggravated wounding, abduction for the purpose of unlawful sexual connection, indecent assault, and burglary (related to a separate incident.)

The man will appear in the Auckland District Court this morning.

Police have spoken to the victim who said she is "relieved" the man has been caught.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Auckland Central Police says, "We’ve had a large number of staff working really hard over the past 30 hours and I’d also like to thank the public and the media for their assistance with this case."