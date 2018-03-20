Arrest in horrific dog deaths case

A Northland man has been arrested following the horrific deaths of two hunting dogs during the weekend.

A 25 year old has been charged with Cruelty to an Animal after a stolen and dumped Toyota Hilux was set alight with the dogs caged in dog boxes on the rear of the vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston says, “The Broadwood community will no doubt be reassured by the quick result in this case. Police take matters such as this very seriously and understand it is very upsetting for the not only the local community but the wider community too.”

The man was brought into the Kaitaia Police station last night by family members and also faces charges of Arson and Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle. .