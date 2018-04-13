Around 15,000 wake to no power for third day

Around 15,000 Auckland homes are still without power, three days following severe winds that hit the region.

Vector says crews are still working through the list of around 500 fault and power outages throughout Auckland.

"As we progress through the restoration work, we prioritise getting large groups of customers back on by isolating where the individual fault lies, then back feeding power to the group. This leaves smaller numbers of customers without power, and their individual faults to be resolved," the service said in a statement.

Additional crew reinforcements from Palmerston and Wellington have been sent to help out.

“For those remaining customers still without power, it is likely due to individual faults, meaning that while we continue to prioritise isolating and back feeding larger groups of customers, power is unlikely to be restored before end of day tomorrow or even longer”.

Weekend weather

Metservice has issued a severe weather watch for heavy rain about already soaked parts of the upper North Island, from 9pm tonight to 6pm tomorrow evening.

“The target areas are Auckland, mainly south of the city, Coromandel, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty west of Tauranga”.

Accompanying this is a moderate risk of thunderstorms throughout much of tomorrow.

“These thunderstorms are not expected to be gusty, but rather have the potential to deliver further heavy downpours”.