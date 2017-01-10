Arch Bishop Brown Turei passes away

Arch Bishop Brown Turei, of the Anglican Church in Aotearoa New Zealand and Polynesia has passed away at the age of 92. A man that dedicated his life to his faith and served as a minister for more than six decades.

"Sixty seven years he has been a minister in the Anglican Church and within that time he was ordained as the Bishop of the Tairāwhiti region," says Selwyn Parata, chairman of Te Runanga Nui o Ngāti Porou.



Born in Opotiki he eventually moved to Hawke's Bay where he lived next to Waipatu Marae in Hastings for 10 years.

"He really embraced each and every community of the iwi here, even though he is from Whangaparaoa we looked after him as if he was one of our own," says chairman of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc.

He was instrumental in restoring the condemned St Matthews church behind Waipatu Marae built in 1875.

"It was because of Brown and his diocese which really supported us to restore this church, it took about 3-4 years to restore our St Matthews church," says Tomoana.

He will be taken on to Whangara Marae tomorrow at 9am and then to Kauaetangohia Marae in Whangaparaoa on Thursday.