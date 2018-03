Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei are hosting an Apihai Te Kawau Day today. This day signifies the day their Tupuna Apihai signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The launching of the occasion comprised the coming together of the people. Iwi leader, Taiaha Hawke says it's a significant day for the entire iwi, and they want this day to be celebrated in years to come.

Te Kāea will have more later today at 5:30pm.