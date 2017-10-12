Aotearoa awaits decision on a coalition Government

Winston Peters and his caucus are expected to make a decision today on who his party will work within a coalition government.

The New Zealand First leader has been in discussions with both major parties since the release of the special vote count at the weekend.

While he has remained tight-lipped during negotiations he has confirmed that discussions with both parties has stayed focused on policy and what they can work on as opposed to bottom lines.

The Special vote count saw National lose two seats and Labour and the Greens gain one seat each which Peters said was proof he was right to wait for the results before going into discussions.

While he is expected to make a decision today there is no word yet as to whether he will announce it publicly this week.