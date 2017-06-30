Aotea kura take stage for kapa haka regionals

The Aotea Secondary School regional kapa haka competition took place today with nine groups vying for spots at the national competition in Manawatu.

The resounding voices of the Te Tai Hauāuru filled Whanganui's Jubilee Stadium.

These young people stood in representation of the Aotea region. The aim, to gain a spot at the national competition.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tūpoho student, Roman Kotuhi-Brown says, I'm supporting Te Pōtiki Hononga Kura hopefully they make it to nationals, I'm year nine next year so I'll be able to go too.

Te Ati-Haunui-ā-Pāpārangi, Te Arawa descendent Sopia ‘Unga-Cribb says, “I think that the winners will be Te Ngākau o Te Awa, they're good at singing and haka, their faces are good and their smiles, just everything.”

The top two Aotea teams will represent their region at the 2017 National Competitions.

1st place, Te Ngākau o Te Awa, Cullinane College - Whanganui

2nd place, Te Kūreitanga, Te Pi’ipi’inga Kākano Mai Rangiātea, Te Kura o Ngā Ruahinerangi, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Ruanui composite group - Taranaki

3rd place, Te Pōtiki Hononga Kura, Te Kura o Kokohuia, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tūpoho composite group - Whanganui