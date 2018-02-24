Aotea haka groups battle for top spot

Today hundreds of kapa haka goers will gather together at Ratana Pā to see which three teams will represent Aotea in the Te Matatini National competition being held in Wellington next year.

Nine groups from all over the Aotea region, stretching as far as Taranaki, are set to take centre stage.

The region extends from Mohakatinoto Te Puru ki Tuhua; from Te Puru ki Tuhua to Ruapehu; from Ruapehu to Ōtaihape; from Otaihape to Whanganui (township); and from Whanganui, around the Taranaki coast to Mohakatino.

Ratana Pā is located State Highway 4, south of Whanganui and north of Bulls.

Gates are open to the public at 8am with Ngā Pakeke o Ratana starting the performances off at 9:15am.

Organiser welcome supporters from near and far to make the trip to Ratana Pā and enjoy a whānau-friendly day.

Entry prices at the gate are:

Under 5 years old - Free

5 years old – 10 years old: $5 each

From 11 years old: $10 each

Māori Television will be live streaming the event on this website.

For more information visit http://www.tekahuimaungaregionals2018-ratana.nz