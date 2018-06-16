Aotea Centre fills for Tāmaki regionals, day two

Auckland haka groups took the stage for day two of the Tāmaki Makaurau Kapa Haka Regional Competition.

It was a sold out event with tickets running out in a matter of minutes.

Thousands of haka enthusiasts filled this theatre today with 11 groups performing for a spot on the national stage.

The kapa haka stage is typically known as a platform to voice issues and pay tribute to loved ones.

Today's news of the passing of kapa haka stalwart Talei Morrison brought sadness to the kapa haka community.

But the show went on and for another year, the calibre of kapa haka was lifted.