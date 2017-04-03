Another Typhoid case confirmed in Auckland

An 11th person has been hospitalised with a suspected case of typhoid in Auckland.

On Friday 31 March, Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) confirmed the outbreak with 10 people in hospital.

ARPHS Clinical Director Dr Julia Peters said the cases are all linked and are members of a Pacific church community in Auckland.

Dr Peters said, "Knowing that the cases are connected as gives us a clear direction but this is still a serious situation and we are following up other connections."

Other contacts of the group are being followed up by ARPHS. She said, "This is a local outbreak and at this stage we do not know how or when it got into Auckland."

ARPHS is still trying to determine the source but Dr Peter says it's not always possible as some people can carry the disease for some time without passing it on.

She continues to say that typhoid is spread primarily through food and water but can be spread person to person. Basic regular hand-washing is a good way of protecting yourself.

Symptoms include:

- a high fever developing over several days

- headaches

- general weakness

- muscle aches

Stomach pain and constipation are also common but some people get diarrhoea. Typhoid is a serious illness and is potentially fatal but it can be treated with antibiotics.

Dr Peters urges anyone with those symptoms feeling very unwell to see their doctor or an after-hours clinic, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 to speak with a registered nurse.