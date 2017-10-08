Anniversary resonates with tunes of the late Sir Kingi Matutaera Ihaka

One of Māoridoms oldest cultural groups, Auckland Anglican Māori Club celebrates 50 years. Local iwi Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei also attended the celebrations to commemorate their milestone.

The return of the sound of yesteryear.

Club member Mahia Nathan says, “It's been a long time. I've forgotten some of the songs and even the actions but there are some performers here who've still got it.”

Auckland Anglican Māori Club reaching a milestone.

Original member Kahu Paenga Pou says, “This day brings back memories with fond affection that we've made 50 years.”

The club was established in 1967.

“That year I was 21 years old. From 1967 till this year 2017 I am one of the longest standing female performers when Kingi Matutaera Ihaka took us.”

Sir Kingi Matutaera Ihaka formed the Auckland Anglican Māori Club after his many expeditions around the country.

He was also the first chairman of the original national kapa haka competition. It was called The New Zealand Polynesian Festival.

“I knew of Sir Kingi and his involvement with kapa haka when he took the Wellington Anglican Māori Club. So that's why I joined. Our first practice was at the All Saints Church in Ponsonby.”