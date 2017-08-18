Annie Crummer flaunts musical talent at investiture

Polynesian musical mogul Annie Crummer today received the insignia of a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

In true star form, Annie Crummer was quickly ushered into the ceremonies this morning arriving fashionably late, just minutes before receiving her award for her contribution to music

"I know my purpose is to serve that's why I've been blessed with super powers'," says Crummer.

Her mere presence causing quite a stir among the attendees at the Government House ceremony in Auckland today. Long-time fans and Government House staff flocking to greet the songstress. She greets them all with a humble hug and smile.

Crummer says, "We're always told to do the best that we can but I feel like I just have to step it up now I got one of these (medals)."

The songstress is best known for her songs, Emanea and See What Love Can Do. In the 80s she collaborated with Netherworld Dancing Toys and Herbs, She was also a member of When The Cats Away. But it's Annie's voice who everyone mimics, albeit unsuccessfully, in Pātea Māori Club's version of Ngoi. Today the singer/songwriter praising thanks to her nominator.

She says, "We never know who did nominate us so whoever you are god bless you from the bottom of my heart."