Animal Justice League set to protest Rodeo in NZ

Tomorrow a second protest is set to go ahead to oppose rodeos in New Zealand.

Animal Justice League group will be hosting their first protest of the year following the largest protest against rodeo in New Zealand in Warkworth by Direct Animal Action held on New Year's day by Direct Animal Action.

Holly Button from the Animal Justice League New Zealand says, “While we are thrilled that a Private Members Bill that will ban the worst aspects of rodeo - calf roping and flank straps, has been introduced to parliament, it isn’t enough to protect all animals used in rodeos.”

She says every year the same rodeo patterns occur which include people and animals at high risk of getting injured, the Rodeo Code of Welfare being consistently breached and a public outcry as more protests occur.

“The opposition to rodeos is growing quickly in New Zealand. Not only are we meant to be a world leader in animal welfare but are a nation of animal lovers so it makes sense that this kind of behavior towards animals won't be tolerated by the public,”

Members of the Animal Justice League are inviting members of the public to join them at their protest on Saturday 6th January 2018, 10.15-11.45pm outside the Mandeville Sports Club 431 Mandeville Road

Join the Facebook event here https://www.facebook.com/events/135178973843305/