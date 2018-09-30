Topic: Health

AMI to instal smoke alarms nationwide

By Taroi Black
  • Northland

1500 smoke alarms are getting installed by AMI to homes across the country. In the Northland region, many live remotely and are sometimes out of reach for assistance.

500 smoke alarms are being installed in homes across Northland alone.

Dana Phillips, Northland Resident, says, "I don't know if I could sleep at night knowing that we didn't have a smoke alarm in the house and if there was a fire we wouldn't be able to wake up." 

The instalments are part of the home fire safety visits by Fire and Emergency, Habitat for Humanity and iwi organisations. 

Albert Cash, from Fire NZ, says, "It's a huge issue in Northland. Especially for our families that live remotely and need the assistance." 

Over the past five years, almost two-thirds of the 659 house fires in Northland occurred in homes without working smoke alarms.

"I heard the fireman say before how many fires we've had this year and it's incredible," says Phillips.

"I hear of a couple every now and then but I didn't realise it was that bad. 

These smoke alarms provide up to 10 years smoke detection saving people to replace batteries each year. 

The event marks the start of the daylight saving campaign to remind people to check their alarms.

