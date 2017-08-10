America's Cup to go on display in Edgecumbe

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has confirmed that the America's Cup will go on display in the Eastern Bay of Plenty town of Edgecumbe on 9 October.

The town was affected by significant flooding in April when water poured through a breach in the Rangitaiki River stopbank, leaving close to 600 households evacuated and many homes permanently destroyed.

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron says several members of Emirates Team New Zealand will take part in the trip.

Team New Zealand won the America's Cup after beating holders Team Oracle USA seven matches to one on the Great Sound in Bermuda in June.

More details are to follow.