American RnB artist Lloyd tours New Zealand

Superstar American RnB singer Lloyd will be entertaining the masses at The Grand in Wellington tonight as part of his tour. We found out what influences him as an artist and what he knows about New Zealand.

American RnB singer Lloyd has been dropping number one hits since 2007 and is now back to show the world that he has a new story to tell through his music.

Lloyd says, "I've been thinking and dreaming and wishing and praying to be able to come back especially once I had some new music to perform. I do have some new music and here I am."

Lloyd first stole our hearts with his debut single, "Southside" featuring Ashanti.

His music has been popular here in the NZ RnB scene since.

Lloyd says, “My parents influenced me to get into music. My father was a jazz musician. He played saxophone. He was also a choir director at his church, so he was into gospel music. My mom sang in the church choir growing up and she was a fan of the '70s era funk. I think through them, I developed my own taste, my own ear.”

He toured New Zealand in 2012 and says he was overwhelmed with the culture and the landscape.

“I got to meet the All Blacks. They performed the haka for me, which was really cool. I visited a Breakers game and it ended being a great trip. I guess the lasting impression that I have, more so than the first impression, 10,000 miles away can sometimes feel like a bit of home," says Lloyd.

Lloyd will be performing tonight at The Grand in Wellington.