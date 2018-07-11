Almost 3,000 homes to be built in Te Kauwhata

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phil Twyford has announced 2,790 houses will be built around Te Kauwhata, with funding loaned from the $1bil Housing Infrastructure Fund.

The minister says $38mil of 10-year interest-free loans will be provided to Waikato District Council to support the infrastructure projects around Te Kauwhata.

"The infrastructure that will be built with this funding, aimed at supporting new affordable housing, includes expanding water supply, reservoirs and reticulation, and a new wastewater treatment plant, pipeline and treated water disposal, he says.

"There are significant environmental benefits associated with these projects as all wastewater from Te Kauwhata will be processed to a higher standard and the discharge of processed wastewater to Lake Waikare will stop.”

He says Te Kauwhata is expected to be a major growth area in North Waikato following signs of Auckland's housing issues moving south.

“According to QV data, average house prices in the Waikato District have increased to $483,179- up 8.8 percent over the past year. Rentals just down the road at Huntly have increased 13.3 percent over the last year.”

The $1bil Housing Infrastructure Fund will enable at least 28,000 new dwellings in high growth areas of Aotearoa to be built over the next 10 years.