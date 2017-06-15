All Blacks pay special visit to tamariki at Starship Hospital

Several All Blacks players paid a special visit to children and their whānau at Starship Hospital in Auckland.

The members were invited by ASB to help celebrate the 2017 DHL New Zealand Lions Series. The Starship Foundation is the official charity of the series.

The All Blacks visited wards, played coin rugby and connect four with children and passed around the ASB donation ball.

ASB head of community and sponsorship Mark Graham says ASB was delighted to bring 10 All Blacks to Starship on Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our 25-year partnership with the Starship Foundation this year by being involved in the Lions series together.

The visit was all about bringing the tour to Starship children and their families. It was a fun morning and great to see the delight on kids’ faces as they played games with the All Blacks,” Mr Graham says.

The All Blacks who visited Starship were: Joe Locke, Ryan Crotty, Israel Dagg, Owen Franks, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Liam Squire, Codie Taylor, Matt Todd, Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Aaron Smith.