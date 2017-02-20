Aim for Zero Waste at Te Matatini

Zero Waste will be part and parcel of Te Matatini which begins this Thursday.

With the whole Māori nation excited about Te Matatini, Heretaunga is preparing for thousands of visitors enjoying the pinnacle event for Māori performing arts.

Volunteers from lots of community groups are working together to ensure that we tread lightly on Papatūānuku by recycling and composting" says Para Kore (Zero Waste) kaimahi Tyne-Marie Nelson.

Zero Waste at Te Matatini is managed by the Hawke's Bay Environment Centre, supported by the Kahungunu Kaitiaki Initiative, the Hastings District Council and community groups.